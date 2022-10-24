Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 66% in that time. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 47% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 54% in the last 90 days.

The recent uptick of 4.0% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Semtech share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 78%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Semtech managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Semtech shareholders are down 66% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 23%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Semtech has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: Semtech may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

