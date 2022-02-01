Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 46%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 10%. PubMatic may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 28% in thirty days.

The recent uptick of 5.5% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

PubMatic stole the show with its EPS rocketing, in the last year. We don't think the growth guide to the sustainable growth rate in this case, but we do think this sort of increase is impressive. As a result, we're surprised to see the weak share price. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

PubMatic's revenue is actually up 64% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:PUBM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for PubMatic in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 10% in the last year, PubMatic shareholders might be miffed that they lost 46%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 14%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with PubMatic .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

