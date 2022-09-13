Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) share price has gained 13% in the last three months. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 30% in one year, under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 3.4% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Kontoor Brands share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Kontoor Brands' dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:KTB Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

We know that Kontoor Brands has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Kontoor Brands

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Kontoor Brands, it has a TSR of -27% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Kontoor Brands shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 27%, including dividends. The market shed around 13%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 7% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kontoor Brands better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Kontoor Brands (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

But note: Kontoor Brands may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

