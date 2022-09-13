Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) share price slid 30% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 13%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 5.3% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 14% in thirty days.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the John Bean Technologies share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 15%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Given the yield is quite low, at 0.4%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. John Bean Technologies' revenue is actually up 13% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:JBT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that John Bean Technologies shareholders are down 30% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 13%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand John Bean Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with John Bean Technologies .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

