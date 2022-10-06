Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Evercore (NYSE:EVR) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) share price is down 37% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 18%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 22% in the last three years. On the other hand the share price has bounced 9.4% over the last week.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Evercore share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Evercore's revenue is actually up 22% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:EVR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

We know that Evercore has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Evercore

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 18% in the twelve months, Evercore shareholders did even worse, losing 35% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Evercore better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Evercore is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

