Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

You can invest in an index fund if you want to make sure your returns approximately match the overall market. In contrast individual stocks will provide a wide range of possible returns, and may fall short. One such example is Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT), which saw its share price fall 18% over a year, against a market decline of 12%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 16% in the last three years. In contrast, the stock price has popped 9.5% in the last thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions, with stocks up around 7.0% during the period.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$339m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the Essential Properties Realty Trust share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Essential Properties Realty Trust's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:EPRT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Essential Properties Realty Trust in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Essential Properties Realty Trust's TSR for the last 1 year was -15%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Essential Properties Realty Trust shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 15%, including dividends. The market shed around 12%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 10% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Essential Properties Realty Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Essential Properties Realty Trust (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

Essential Properties Realty Trust is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

