Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shareholders a favorable return over the last five years

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) share price is a whole 54% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 42% over the last twelve months. On the other hand the share price has bounced 6.3% over the last week. But this could be related to the strong market, with stocks up around 4.5% in the same time.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last five years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

While the share price declined over five years, Criteo actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 13% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Due to the lack of correlation between the EPS growth and the falling share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movement.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 0.1% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CRTO Earnings and Revenue Growth July 21st 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Criteo shareholders are down 42% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Criteo .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

