Positive Cash Flow To Support PXD Stock Through The Crisis

Despite a steep decline in benchmark crude oil prices, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) did not curtail production or slash dividends, thanks to the company’s low production costs and sizable hedge position. While the company’s revenues are expected to contract by 30% to $6.5 billion for the full year, a slew of measures such as 50% reduction in capital expenditure and single-digit growth in production volumes are likely to save costs and generate positive operating cash. Trefis analyzes the Impact Of The Covid-19 Recession On Pioneer Natural Resources in an interactive dashboard with a focus on liquidity reserves and concludes that the company could generate $700 million of positive cash in 2020, net of capital expenses and dividend payouts.

Impact On Revenues

Per EIA, the global crude oil demand is expected to contract by 10-12% this year with an expectation of a slow recovery in 2021.

However, the WTI and Brent are likely to remain under $40 due to a strong build-up of inventories and subdued demand.

The company produces 98% of its crude oil and natural gas volumes from the Permian Basin in the U.S.

Thus, PXD’s revenues are likely to contract by 30% to $6.5 billion, primarily due to lower realized prices.

Impact On Cash Flows

In 2019, the company incurred $20 per barrel of oil equivalent in operating expenses that include lease and well costs, transportation costs, depreciation & amortization, general & administrative, and net interest expenses.

While the transportation costs are expected to decline due to lower production volumes, well & lease costs, general & administrative expenses, D&A is likely to remain flat on an absolute basis and increase on an oil equivalent basis.

Thus, the net margin is likely to shrink, negatively impacting operating cash flow in 2020.

We estimate that Free cash flow from operations (FCFO) will go down from $3.1 billion in 2019 to $2.3 billion in 2020. Also, with expected capital expenditures of $1.4 billion for the year, FCFO-CapEx will be $900 million in 2020.

Cash Balance Impact

This will lead to a 2020 cash balance of $1.3 billion, which is higher than in 2019.

Cash balance includes $200 million of dividend payout, which the company is targeting for the full year.

Conclusion

To sum things up, PXD can weather a recession through Q4 with a 30% decline in revenues by cutting Capex and raising production without suspending dividend payout.

