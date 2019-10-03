Positive Bounce Predicted For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the six-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 1,140 points or 3.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,110-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on a technical rebound, with bargain hunting expected. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, casinos and insurance companies.

For the day, the index advanced 67.62 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 26,110.31 after trading between 25,809.47 and 26,192.87.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 3.32 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment soared 2.67 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 2.02 percent, Sands China accelerated 1.82 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas jumped 1.18 percent, WH Group climbed 1.14 percent, CNOOC skidded 1.01 percent, CITIC advanced 1.01 percent, China Mobile added 0.92 percent, Henderson Land dropped 0.67 percent, New World Development and BOC Hong Kong both gained 0.57 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.55 percent, AIA Group was up 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.19 percent, Techtronic Industries lost 0.19 percent, Sino Land fell 0.17 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.11 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shook off early volatility on Thursday to move mostly higher - offsetting the steep losses from the previous two sessions.

The Dow added 122.42 points or 0.47 percent to 26,201.04, while the NASDAQ rose 87.02 points or 1.12 percent to 7,872.27 and the S&P 500 gained 23.02 points or 0.80 percent to 2,910.63.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness.

Confidence the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates also contributed to the rebound, as traders digested a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. service growth slowed by more than expected in September.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday, extending losses to an eighth straight session, amid rising possibilities of a drop in near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended down $0.19 or 0.4 percent at $52.45 a barrel, the lowest settlement in nearly two months.

