Positioning Your Portfolio Going Into the New Year

Inflation is here and will be sticking around for a while. Whether we have reached the peak or not, inflation will persist well into 2023, which will likely result in further rate hikes from the Fed. A recession is therefore highly probable. As we look forward to the coming year and brace for a shrinking economy, the end of the year is a time to pay particular attention to our individual investment time horizons and re-evaluate our appetite for risk. But, moving through this market and positioning your portfolio for the coming year should not translate into drastic changes and rash, headline-driven moves.

There is a lot to learn about our own risk tolerance during times of higher volatility like we have seen recently. Investors should take steps to ensure our portfolios are well-positioned to meet our individual financial goals as we seek to maximize our return potential while limiting our downside risk. And in a period of high volatility, it is a sensible time to re-examine our risk tolerance and revise our investment plans appropriately without overreacting.

Investment Time Horizon

Focusing on our investment time horizon can help us create a plan to navigate volatility without being too reactionary. Many people have seen their account balances decline significantly this year. Perhaps they have stayed invested, or maybe they have pulled money out and waited on the sidelines. Then, as we have seen recently, the market will rally for a few days, and investors react with a fear of missing out and a propensity to rush in on tail end of rallies, attempting to recapture losses. This short-term market timing behavior rarely ends well.

Instead, I encourage investors to begin the new year by re-evaluating their time horizon. If your time horizon is down to a year or two before you will need the money, perhaps for a home purchase or college, then it is important to begin tapering off riskier assets. In this case, it makes sense to take advantage of any market rallies by selling off stocks, and repositioning into more conservative investments, such as money market funds or shorter duration bonds.

Seeking Growth

If your time horizon is longer, it may still be appropriate to seek opportunities and continue investing in riskier assets. Even though we have seen a recent decline in growth stocks, growth equity is still an attractive asset class for longer-term horizons. While we may experience volatility in the short-term, portions of the market have likely been unduly punished and oversold. A sensible, dollar-cost-averaging plan can help investors build positions in quality companies at a reasonable cost.

It is also important to remember that higher rate environments do not necessarily correlate to lower market returns. In fact, many bull markets have come at the end of a rate hiking cycle. This scenario occurred in the mid-90’s when rates peaked in 1995 and stocks broadly advanced over the next five years. The S&P 500 Index also advanced meaningfully during the rate hiking cycle of 2004-2006.

When investing in growth stocks, quality remains important, and not all growth investments will benefit from an eventual economic recovery. Find well-known companies with products you are familiar with, products that will remain in demand over time. Dollar-cost into the investment instead of trying to time the market. The goal should be to build a position in valuable companies patiently, at a low average cost per share.

Secular trends may also drive higher returns in traditionally value-oriented equities. Infrastructure, supported by recent legislation and driven by population growth and energy needs, may likely see long-term growth. But attempting to pick individual winners within the sector is a risky bet. Focusing a diversified basket of equities and finding balance across market sectors continues to be the best way to smooth out market volatility and improve long-term return potential.

Seeking Yield

If your time horizon is only a year or two away, or if you have become more risk-adverse amid the recent volatility, then allocating your portfolio towards more income-producing securities in 2023 makes sense. In this higher rate environment, the focus should be on gaining as much yield as possible. A mix of government and corporate bonds can produce an attractive yield scenario in a higher rate environment. And with inflation likely persisting for some time, putting a portion of your investments in inflation-protected bonds can ensure the yield keeps up with inflation.

Outside of traditional bonds, investors can also find some inflationary off-set with dividend paying stocks and downside protection by investing in hedged equity products. Hedged equity, a strategy employed in many specialized mutual funds or ETFs, includes a portfolio of stocks with a mix of options or futures contracts that can limit the downside risk while allowing an investor to participate in any upside growth.

Dividend stocks can also be a source of yield in a portfolio. When purchasing dividend stocks, focus again on dollar-cost averaging, accumulating as many shares as possible. The dividend is paid on a per-share basis rather than the value of the shares, so focusing on the number of shares you can buy is more important than the current share price. When viewed as an income-producing security, a dividend-paying stock can help diversify a bond-heavy portfolio.

Real estate investments have also been a traditionally reliable source of yield in a portfolio, though rising rates and high office vacancy rates have recently complicated real estate return scenarios. With real estate assets, which typically should comprise no more than 15% of a well-diversified portfolio, it is critical to understand the cost of borrowed funds in calculating the yield potential. For real estate allocations, we suggest sticking with products such as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS), which can invest in a diversified range of real assets and take advantage of different funding mechanisms to capture higher net yields.

Getting Through a Recession

Inflation has been hard on household budgets, and recessions can add additional stressors; however, economies do eventually improve. New economic drivers and sector leaders will emerge, and markets will again expand. Taking advantage of economic growth, though, means staying disciplined through volatility. Keep focused on your goals and the time horizon to get there. For investors, patience is usually rewarded.

