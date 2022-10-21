Innovation continues to march forward with thematic ETFs, and investors should be ready to follow suit or risk being left behind. As we look for ways to capture new developments, investors can turn to targeted strategies to focus on specific opportunities shaping our future.

In the upcoming webcast, Positioning for the Future with Thematic ETFs: A Discussion with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Brook Dane, Portfolio Manager, Goldman Sachs Asset Management; and Marissa Ansell, Lead Client Portfolio Manager For Thematic Investing, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, will highlight future leaders in traditional market sectors and outline an active lens to approach these nascent opportunities.

For example, the actively managed Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) can move swiftly to embrace emerging themes while providing investors with a broad portfolio of forward-looking companies.

"We believe there is a disconnect between where investors are positioned in technology companies today and where we see the best potential investment opportunities over the next decade," according to Global Sachs Asset Management.

"Rapid change is disrupting the status quo across industries worldwide. Our Future ETFs seek to keep investors on the right side of disruption by looking beyond backward-looking benchmarks to identify innovative, attractively-valued companies aligned with durable secular growth themes."

The actively managed Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) focuses on companies at the forefront of carbon reduction advancements, identifying companies that can address environmental problems across clean energy, resource efficiency, sustainable consumption, the circular economy, and water sustainability.

"We draw on a deep bench of 80+ experienced investors around the world and conduct active, bottom-up security selection to identify companies that we believe can address environmental problems," according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"Governments, corporates, and consumers are aligned in driving a global sustainability revolution. Yet the scale of the challenge is so large that a holistic approach is necessary, with solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions required across many different activities."

Additionally, the actively managed Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (GDOC) tracks healthcare innovation driven by multiple factors, such technological advancements, and government spending, among others.

"Technological advancements and declining costs are driving an unprecedented amount of innovation – and disruption – within healthcare. We believe this presents a unique wealth creation opportunity for investors," according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about innovative thematic strategies can register for the Monday, October 24 webcast here. Read more on ETFtrends.com.

