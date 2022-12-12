Position Yourself With the Best Stocks for 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: On Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. Eastern, I’ll get together with Louis Navellier and Eric Fry for a special event – the Early Warning Summit – to give you our investing game plan for 2023. It’s a strategy that could outperform the markets by 9X or more next year, no matter what happens. Sign up for FREE here. In preparation for that event, I will be going on Money Morning Live today at 1 p.m. Eastern – make sure to catch it for a sneak peek at tomorrow’s event… plus a free recommendation to tide you over until then.

The year is quickly coming to a close. And what a year it’s been…

Decades-high inflation. Aggressive interest rate hikes. The Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing supply chain effects from COVID-19 lockdowns in China. All have plagued the consumer and the markets. And the recent wave of Big Tech layoffs has only added to the chaos.

The Fed’s interest rate hikes have prevented a return to 1970s-style inflation. But they’ve also had a detrimental impact on Silicon Valley and the entire U.S. technology sector.

It appears that the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index will end the year with a decline of nearly 30%. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) – filled with companies specializing in disruptive technologies like AI, robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, and blockchain – is performing even worse with a drop of over 60% this year.

The Big Tech stocks that were a major contributor to many of our portfolios during the 2010s are not faring much better. The so-called FAANG stocks have fallen from around 30% (Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)) to over 65% (Meta (META)).

However, despite the volatility, I have attempted to provide my subscribers with the best profit opportunities in the market.

That requires a cool head and keen eye. Because the reality is that you can be successful no matter which way the market turns. You just need to find the right stocks.

What are these stocks going to do in 2023?

Will 2022’s “Tech Wreck” Become 2023’s Biggest Rebound?

Given the record inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes, the massive, pandemic-driven market surge of 2020-21 now seems like a distant memory. However, this does not mean there aren’t headwinds ahead.

2022 may be a year that many investors would like to forget. And several threats face the markets in 2023, including a potential recession. Despite these challenges, Louis Navellier, Eric Fry, and I see several exciting opportunities on the horizon.

But even in hot sectors, choosing the right stock isn’t easy.

As we approach the end of 2022, many are predicting the winners and losers of the stock market in 2023. One topic that has gained attention recently is the impact of rising interest rates on the tech industry, with many anticipating a downturn.

One CNBC headline reads, “Investors Have Been Fleeing Big Tech for ‘Old Economy’ Stocks.”

“Tech’s Biggest Companies Are Sending Worrying Signals,” says another in The New York Times.

At the same time, we keep learning about a resurgence in the energy sector… particularly in oil and gas.

That’s why we’ll be talking about both during the Early Warning Summit 2023.

For one of those sectors, Louis says: “The party’s over.”

In the other, he’s looking for prices to continue soaring in the New Year… thanks to actions from both the United States and China.

And Eric Fry, an analyst with more than forty 1,000% winners under his belt, is going to explain where he sees opportunities during the Early Warning Summit 2022.

Booking Gains With the Best Stocks for 2023

These esteemed analysts’ opinions are very dear to me.

For those unfamiliar with Louis Navellier, he has managed to book some big winners, like 151.4% on Best Buy (BBY)… 159.1% on Digital Turbine (APPS)… 263% on XPEL (XPEL)… and 320.6% on Daqo New Energy (DQ).

Eric closed another 10X-plus winner just this year in a trade on one of the world’s top battery metal producers. Known as “Mr. 1000%,” Eric now has forty-four 1,000%-plus winners to his credit. This year, he’s booked 155% gains on Sonos (SONO).

And as you well know, I’ve managed to uncover 17 stocks that have soared over 1,000% in a matter of a few short years. Even in this down year, I’ve closed some big winners, including 326% on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)… and 639% on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR).

Now, as we head into 2023, the big question is, what’s next?

Louis, Eric, and I all agree the market is at a turning point – and on a path higher as we head into the New Year.

That’s why we’ve combined our investing strategies and proprietary “quant” systems to end up with something incredible… which we will reveal at the Early Warning Summit 2023 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. (Save your spot for that event here.)

P.S. Plus, if you sign up early for the Early Warning Summit event, you’ll get a free copy of our brand-new special report: 99 Stocks to Sell Before 2023. These stocks are held by millions of investors and could soon see their share prices crater. Sign up for the event – and get that FREE report – right here.

If you’re interested in hearing more, including my forecast for 2023 and a free recommendation, be sure to tune in to Money Morning Live today at 1 pm ET.

During the show, I will be sharing details about my latest recommendation, which is focused on energy storage. This company mines a critical component for the industry, mainly in the United States. Due to increased demand, it has recently delivered up to 1,500% gains for investors. The company is well-positioned for another big run. And this time, you’ll have all the information you need.

This is a great preview of what’s coming at the Early Warning Summit. And it’s a chance to hear my thoughts and analysis for the coming year. Plus, don’t forget, you’ll also get a free pick!

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Position Yourself With the Best Stocks for 2023 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.