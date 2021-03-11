Poshmark's dull revenue forecast overshadows holiday-quarter sales beat

US Markets
Online fashion marketplace Poshmark Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue below expectations despite beating market estimates for holiday-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 16% in extended trading.

March 11 (Reuters) - Online fashion marketplace Poshmark Inc POSH.O on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue below expectations despite beating market estimates for holiday-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 16% in extended trading.

California-based Poshmark forecast first-quarter revenue between $75.5 million and $77.5 million, implying a growth of 32% to 36% from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $79.2 million.

Net revenue jumped about 27% to $69.3 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with estimates of $68 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

