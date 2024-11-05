Poseidon Nickel’s Windarra Project Gains Momentum

Poseidon Nickel Limited (AU:POS) has released an update.

Poseidon Nickel Limited has finalized an agreement with Encore Minerals to develop the Windarra gold and nickel tailings project, which promises to leverage innovative Glycine Leaching Technology. With a total of $1.25 million and a 3% royalty on production, Poseidon stands to benefit from the rising gold prices, making this venture potentially lucrative. The project will be managed by Encore, focusing on funding, development, and rehabilitation.

For further insights into AU:POS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.