News & Insights

Stocks

Poseidon Nickel’s Windarra Project Gains Momentum

November 05, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Poseidon Nickel Limited (AU:POS) has released an update.

Poseidon Nickel Limited has finalized an agreement with Encore Minerals to develop the Windarra gold and nickel tailings project, which promises to leverage innovative Glycine Leaching Technology. With a total of $1.25 million and a 3% royalty on production, Poseidon stands to benefit from the rising gold prices, making this venture potentially lucrative. The project will be managed by Encore, focusing on funding, development, and rehabilitation.

For further insights into AU:POS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSDNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.