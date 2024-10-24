News & Insights

Stocks

Poseidon Nickel Merges with Horizon Minerals

October 24, 2024 — 09:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Poseidon Nickel Limited (AU:POS) has released an update.

Poseidon Nickel Limited is set to merge with Horizon Minerals Limited, creating a new mid-cap gold producer in Western Australia’s Goldfields. The merger aims to consolidate resources and utilize Poseidon’s Black Swan processing infrastructure for a faster, lower-cost path to gold production. This strategic move is expected to enhance market relevance and unlock significant value for shareholders.

For further insights into AU:POS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSDNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.