Poseidon Nickel Merges with Horizon Minerals

Poseidon Nickel Limited is set to merge with Horizon Minerals Limited, creating a new mid-cap gold producer in Western Australia’s Goldfields. The merger aims to consolidate resources and utilize Poseidon’s Black Swan processing infrastructure for a faster, lower-cost path to gold production. This strategic move is expected to enhance market relevance and unlock significant value for shareholders.

