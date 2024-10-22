Poseidon Nickel Initiates Trading Halt Amid Control Rumors

Poseidon Nickel Limited (AU:POS) has released an update.

Poseidon Nickel Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to a potential change of control transaction. The trading halt will last until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on October 25, 2024. This strategic move has caught the attention of investors keen on developments in the company’s control dynamics.

