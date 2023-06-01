Poseidon Nickel (ASX:POS) Price Target Decreased by 9.09% to 0.10

The average one-year price target for Poseidon Nickel (ASX:POS) has been revised to 0.10 / share. This is an decrease of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 0.11 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.10 to a high of 0.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 137.21% from the latest reported closing price of 0.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Poseidon Nickel. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POS is 0.23%, an increase of 4,220.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.14% to 16,409K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 13,403K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,684K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POS by 8.26% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Nickel Miners ETF holds 1,109K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 596K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POS by 8.15% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 492K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POS by 8.64% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 350K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POS by 8.08% over the last quarter.

