Poseidon Nickel and Horizon Minerals Announce Strategic Merger

Poseidon Nickel Limited (AU:POS) has released an update.

Poseidon Nickel Limited is set to merge with Horizon Minerals Limited, offering its shareholders exposure to gold production amidst record gold prices. This strategic move comes as the company seeks a path forward in light of challenging nickel market conditions and aims to convert its Black Swan plant to a gold processing facility. The merger positions Horizon to become a new mid-cap gold producer, while Poseidon shareholders benefit from potential future resource growth.

