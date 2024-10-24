Poseidon Nickel and Horizon Minerals Announce Merger

Poseidon Nickel Limited (AU:POS) has released an update.

Poseidon Nickel Limited and Horizon Minerals Limited are set to merge, with Horizon acquiring all shares of Poseidon in a strategic move to enhance their position in the Goldfields. This merger, executed via schemes of arrangement, aims to consolidate resources and expand their operational capabilities. Investors are keeping a close eye on the potential synergies and growth opportunities from this merger.

