Poseidon Nickel and Horizon Minerals Announce Merger

October 24, 2024 — 09:40 pm EDT

Poseidon Nickel Limited (AU:POS) has released an update.

Poseidon Nickel Limited and Horizon Minerals Limited are set to merge, with Horizon acquiring all shares of Poseidon in a strategic move to enhance their position in the Goldfields. This merger, executed via schemes of arrangement, aims to consolidate resources and expand their operational capabilities. Investors are keeping a close eye on the potential synergies and growth opportunities from this merger.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

PSDNF

