News & Insights

Stocks

Poseida Therapeutics to present data on P-KLKB1-101 in hereditary angioedema

October 24, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) announced the upcoming presentation of new preclinical data supporting the potential of P-KLKB1-101, a liver-directed genetic medicine that uses the company’s Cas-CLOVER Site-Specific Gene Editing System, for the treatment of patients with hereditary angioedema, or HAE. The data showed high-fidelity KLKB1 gene editing for the targeted correction of HAE, the ability for controlled dose response, favorable tolerability and liver editing within the predicted therapeutic range. HAE is a rare inherited disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of fluid accumulation outside of blood vessels, causing rapid swelling of tissues. P-KLKB1-101 is a fully non-viral investigational gene editing therapy designed to enable high fidelity editing at the pre-kallikrein gene, or KLKB1, for correction of HAE. It utilizes the Cas-CLOVER nuclease, which is engineered for high specificity, to achieve site-specific gene editing. P-KLKB1-101 enabled highly efficient KLKB1 editing and reduction of kallikrein in cultured primary human hepatocytes, with all off-target edits consistently at or below 0.1%, including at high dose levels. P-KLKB1-101 yielded controlled, dose-dependent reductions in kallikrein protein levels and activity in a new humanized mouse model. The reduction in plasma kallikrein levels was stable and persisted for at least 180 days. Interim non-human primate data demonstrate that P-KLKB1-101 had favorable tolerability and achieved liver editing approaching the desired therapeutic range.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PSTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.