Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) shareholders have endured a 55% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) share price has gained some 56% in the last three months. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 55%. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Poseida Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PSTX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 11th 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt Poseida Therapeutics shareholders are happy with the loss of 55% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 14%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 56%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Poseida Therapeutics (3 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

