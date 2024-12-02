Poseida Therapeutics downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) to Neutral from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $10 following Roche’s announced acquisition for $9 per share in cash and $4 per share contingent rights value.
