Poseida Therapeutics downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) to Neutral from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $10 following Roche’s announced acquisition for $9 per share in cash and $4 per share contingent rights value.

