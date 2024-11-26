Poseida Therapeutics downgraded to Neutral from Buy at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Arthur He downgraded Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $9, down from $20, after Roche (RHHBY) agreed to acquire the company for $1.5B, including $9 per share in cash and a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to an aggregate of $4 per share in cash upon achievement of specific milestones.

