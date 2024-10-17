Poseida Therapeutics Announces Nomination Of New Development Candidate Under Partnership With Roche

(RTTNews) - Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) Thursday announced the nomination of a new development candidate under its partnership with Roche, which triggered a $15 million milestone payment to Poseida.

The new candidate is an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, a type of cancer immunotherapy, for the treatment of blood cancers including multiple myeloma.

Poseida and Roche now have three programs under their collaboration, which was established in 2022 to develop allogeneic CAR-T therapies for the treatment of blood cancers.

The lead collaboration program, P-BCMA-ALLO1 is currently in Phase 1b study in multiple myeloma. The second program, P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, is in Phase 1 study for B-cell malignancies, a group of cancers that originate from a type of immune system cell called B cell.

With the $15 million milestone payment from Roche, Poseida expects that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments together with other remaining near-term milestones and other payments from Roche will be sufficient to fund operations into early 2026.

