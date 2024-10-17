News & Insights

Markets
PSTX

Poseida Therapeutics Announces Nomination Of New Development Candidate Under Partnership With Roche

October 17, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) Thursday announced the nomination of a new development candidate under its partnership with Roche, which triggered a $15 million milestone payment to Poseida.

The new candidate is an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, a type of cancer immunotherapy, for the treatment of blood cancers including multiple myeloma.

Poseida and Roche now have three programs under their collaboration, which was established in 2022 to develop allogeneic CAR-T therapies for the treatment of blood cancers.

The lead collaboration program, P-BCMA-ALLO1 is currently in Phase 1b study in multiple myeloma. The second program, P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, is in Phase 1 study for B-cell malignancies, a group of cancers that originate from a type of immune system cell called B cell.

With the $15 million milestone payment from Roche, Poseida expects that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments together with other remaining near-term milestones and other payments from Roche will be sufficient to fund operations into early 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.