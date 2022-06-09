POSCO unable to move 30% of daily steel shipment due to truckers strike -official

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean steelmaker POSCO is unable to ship more than 30% of the daily shipments of its steel products from two plants due to an ongoing strike by unionised truckers, a company official said on Thursday.

The volume affected is about 35,000 tonnes of its daily shipment of about 100,000 tonnes of steel from the two plants, the official said by telephone.

