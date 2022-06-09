POSCO unable to move 30% of daily steel shipment due to truckers strike -official

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO is unable to ship more than 30% of the daily shipments of its steel products from two plants due to an ongoing strike by unionised truckers, a company official said on Thursday.

The volume affected is about 35,000 tonnes of its daily shipment of about 100,000 tonnes of steel from the two plants, the official said by telephone.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((jack.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.