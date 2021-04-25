POSCO says does not believe unit's Myanmar gas business has direct link with military

Joyce Lee Reuters
South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Monday it does not believe its unit POSCO International's gas projects in Myanmar have a direct connection with the country's military.

POSCO said in an earnings call that the unit's gas business had existed for about 20 years, persisting through a regime change in the middle, and POSCO believed the business is not directly linked to the military as related payments are being paid to an account under the local finance ministry.

A separate POSCO unit, POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co Ltd (POSCO C&C) 058430.KS said earlier this month it will end its joint venture relationship with Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Co Ltd (MEHL), a firm controlled by the military which took control of the country in February.

