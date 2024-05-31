News & Insights

Stocks

POSCO Releases 1Q 2024 Financial Overview

May 31, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

POSCO (PKX) has released an update.

POSCO Holdings Inc. has submitted its English-translated 1Q Quarterly Report for 2024 to the SEC, detailing financial performance across its six business segments. The report emphasizes consolidated and non-consolidated financials in accordance with Korean-International Financial Reporting Standards, with notable changes including the merger of POSCO Energy into POSCO International. This translation is provided for informational purposes and is not the official report.

For further insights into PKX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PKX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.