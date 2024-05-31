POSCO Releases 1Q 2024 Financial Overview

POSCO (PKX) has released an update.

POSCO Holdings Inc. has submitted its English-translated 1Q Quarterly Report for 2024 to the SEC, detailing financial performance across its six business segments. The report emphasizes consolidated and non-consolidated financials in accordance with Korean-International Financial Reporting Standards, with notable changes including the merger of POSCO Energy into POSCO International. This translation is provided for informational purposes and is not the official report.

