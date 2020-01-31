POSCO Q4 profit falls 56.1% on-year, missing estimates

Jane Chung Reuters
Published
South Korean steelmaker POSCO posted a 56.1% drop in operating profit in the fourth quarter, missing analysts' forecasts, due to weaker profit margins.

The world's fifth-biggest steelmaker released its full-year 2019 numbers in a filing, without giving a breakdown of its October-December figures.

Reuters calculations showed the steelmaker's fourth-quarter consolidated profit was 558 billion won ($478.07 million)compared with 1.3 trillion won a year earlier. The average of estimates from 20 analysts came in at 731 billion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,167.2000 won)

