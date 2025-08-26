POSCO Inks MoU With CNGR for LFP Cathode Material Business

POSCO’s PKX subsidiary, POSCO Future M, recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CNGR and its Korean subsidiary, FINO, to expand the previous precursor production agreement to the lithium-iron-phosphate (“LFP”) cathode material business. The three companies will jointly construct the LFP cathode material production facilities. They will also promote the LFP cathode materials’ use in Energy Storage Systems (“ESS”).

POSCO Future M is aiming to position itself in the fast-growing ESS market. According to the International Energy Agency, the global ESS market’s 80% was constituted by LFP batteries as of 2023. LFP batteries are cheaper and have a longer lifespan compared with ternary batteries, such as nickel-cobalt-manganese(“NCM”). With a lower power output, they are ideal for ESS, where space and power needs are less demanding, but durability is crucial.

To expand POSCO’s global presence, it is diversifying the product portfolio. Going beyond high-nickel NCMA and NCA, which are mainly used in premium electric vehicles, the company has developed lithium-manganese-rich (“LMR”) materials for entry-level EVs and is pursuing research and development of high-density LFP cathode materials to improve energy performance, manufacturing capabilities and supply-chain competitiveness at the POSCO Group level.

PKX stock has lost 14.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 17.4% decline.



