POSCO Holdings Unit Secures Silicon Anode Technology for EVs

POSCO Holdings, Inc. PKX via its subsidiary, POSCO Future M, has secured mass-production technology for silicon anode materials, strengthening its position in the next-generation battery market. Silicon anodes provide significantly higher energy density and faster charging speeds than conventional graphite-based materials. It supports growing demand from electric vehicles (EVs), robotics and other high-performance applications.

The company’s silicon anode material can store more than four times the energy of graphite-based anodes. In testing with silicon blending ratios above 20%, the material maintained more than 80% of its initial capacity after 1,000 charge-discharge cycles, outperforming conventional batteries that generally use only single-digit silicon blending ratios.

To address the key commercialization challenge of silicon expansion during charging cycles, POSCO applied proprietary silicon nano-sizing and carbon composite technologies to minimize volume changes while maintaining long-term durability and performance.

The company has completed product testing and quality verification with major domestic and international customers and plans to begin commercial mass production and supply in 2028, subject to market demand and conditions.

POSCO expects strong future demand from premium EVs requiring longer driving ranges and faster charging times, as well as emerging applications such as humanoid robots and urban air mobility. The company is also collaborating with Factorial on advanced cathode and silicon-anode materials for next-generation solid-state batteries.

Shares of PKX have gained 74.4% in the past year against the industry’s 2.5% decline.

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PKX Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PKX currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Conglomerates space are ITT Inc. ITT, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY and Griffon Corporation GFF. ITT, MITSY and GFF carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITT’s current-year earnings is pegged at $7.91 per share, indicating a 17.7% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise of 5.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITSY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $47.08 per share, indicating a 21.84% year-over-year decrease. Shares of MITSY have gained 82.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFF’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $5.17 per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise of 3.3%.

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POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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