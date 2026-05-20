POSCO Holdings Strengthens Lithium Supply Chain With Australia Deal

POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX recently announced that it has secured a stake in a top-tier Australian lithium mine to strengthen its rechargeable battery lithium supply chain. The company signed a lithium mine investment agreement worth about $765 million (KRW 1.1 trillion) with Australian mining company Mineral Resources in Perth, Australia.

Under the deal, POSCO Holdings will form a new intermediate holding company with Mineral Resources and acquire a 30% stake in the venture. The agreement provides POSCO Holdings long-term access to lithium concentrate from the Wodgina and Mt. Marion mines in Western Australia, both regarded as globally competitive hard-rock lithium assets.

Wodgina is among the world’s top five lithium mines, with around 6.2 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent reserves and high concentrate grades, while Mt. Marion has roughly 2.2 million tons of reserves and established production operations. Through the contract, POSCO Holdings secured rights to 30% of the lithium concentrate produced by the joint venture, LithiumCo.

Per PKX, the partnership combines Mineral Resources’ mining expertise with POSCO Holdings’ downstream processing capabilities. It will help strengthen and stabilize the global battery materials supply chain while deepening the companies’ long-term collaboration in the lithium market.

POSCO added that the Australian lithium investment, along with its recent lithium salt lake acquisitions in Argentina, supports its strategy of securing high-quality global resources. It will expand raw-material self-sufficiency and strengthen competitiveness in the global rechargeable-battery materials market.

Shares of PKX have gained 70.7% in the past year against the industry’s 7.5% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PKX Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PKX currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Conglomerates space are ITT Inc. ITT, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY and Sumitomo Corporation SSUMY. ITT, MITSY and SSUMY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITT’s current-year earnings is pegged at $7.91 per share, indicating a 17.7% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 5.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITSY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $47.08 per share, indicating a 21.84% year-over-year decrease. Shares of MITSY have gained 82.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSUMY’s current fiscal-year earningsbis pegged at $3.45 per share, indicatingba 4.23% year-over-year increase. Shares of SSUMY have gained 76.7% over the past year.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.