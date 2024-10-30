News & Insights

POSCO Holdings’ Strategic Expansion in India

October 30, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

POSCO (PKX) has released an update.

POSCO Holdings reported stable operating profits in Q3 2024, mirroring the previous quarter, despite a sluggish recovery in steel and EV battery materials markets. The company is strategically expanding its global presence through a joint venture with JSW in India, focusing on steel, battery materials, and renewable energy to capitalize on India’s growing steel demand. This move aligns with POSCO’s goal to enhance its competitive edge in the global steel industry and foster sustainable growth.

