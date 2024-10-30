POSCO Holdings’ Strategic Expansion in India

POSCO (PKX) has released an update.

POSCO Holdings reported stable operating profits in Q3 2024, mirroring the previous quarter, despite a sluggish recovery in steel and EV battery materials markets. The company is strategically expanding its global presence through a joint venture with JSW in India, focusing on steel, battery materials, and renewable energy to capitalize on India’s growing steel demand. This move aligns with POSCO’s goal to enhance its competitive edge in the global steel industry and foster sustainable growth.

For further insights into PKX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.