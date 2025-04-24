Markets

POSCO Holdings Q1 Results Down, Stock Drops In Pre-market

April 24, 2025 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - South Korean steel manufacturer POSCO Holdings (PXX) reported Thursday lower profit and sales in its first quarter.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, POSCO shares were trading at $44.44, down 4.01 percent.

Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company in the quarter fell 44.4 percent to 0.30 trillion Korean won from last year's 0.54 trillion won.

Sales in the quarter declined 3.4 percent to 17.44 trillion won from 18.05 trillion won a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PKX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.