POSCO Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (PKX) Price Target Decreased by 19.55% to 120.86

The average one-year price target for POSCO Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:PKX) has been revised to $120.86 / share. This is a decrease of 19.55% from the prior estimate of $150.23 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $49.76 to a high of $365.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.17% from the latest reported closing price of $56.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in POSCO Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKX is 0.11%, an increase of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.89% to 7,572K shares. The put/call ratio of PKX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 599K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 0.90% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 482K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares , representing an increase of 16.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 447K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 78.88% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 432K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares , representing an increase of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 9.07% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 357K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 8.81% over the last quarter.

