POSCO Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (PKX) Price Target Decreased by 15.38% to 106.25

The average one-year price target for POSCO Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:PKX) has been revised to $106.25 / share. This is a decrease of 15.38% from the prior estimate of $125.56 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.58 to a high of $326.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.74% from the latest reported closing price of $69.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in POSCO Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKX is 0.05%, an increase of 52.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.43% to 8,897K shares. The put/call ratio of PKX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 622K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 20.77% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 599K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 0.90% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 357K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 8.81% over the last quarter.

GNR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Global Natural Resources ETF holds 347K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 310K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing a decrease of 20.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 19.23% over the last quarter.

