POSCO Holdings Inc - ADR (PKX) Price Target Increased by 39.81% to 186.39

The average one-year price target for POSCO Holdings Inc - ADR (NYSE:PKX) has been revised to 186.39 / share. This is an increase of 39.81% from the prior estimate of 133.31 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.26 to a high of 371.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.74% from the latest reported closing price of 110.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in POSCO Holdings Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKX is 0.21%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.64% to 9,727K shares. The put/call ratio of PKX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 895K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 17.90% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 815K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 44.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 523.92% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 548K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 9.81% over the last quarter.

RWWM holds 518K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 2.85% over the last quarter.

GNR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Global Natural Resources ETF holds 413K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 12.63% over the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

POSCO is a South Korean steel-making company headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.