POSCO Holdings Inc - ADR (PKX) Price Target Increased by 22.10% to 227.58

The average one-year price target for POSCO Holdings Inc - ADR (NYSE:PKX) has been revised to 227.58 / share. This is an increase of 22.10% from the prior estimate of 186.39 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.71 to a high of 402.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.31% from the latest reported closing price of 95.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in POSCO Holdings Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKX is 0.22%, an increase of 14.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.17% to 9,467K shares. The put/call ratio of PKX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 834K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 49.97% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 815K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 44.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 523.92% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 548K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 9.81% over the last quarter.

RWWM holds 518K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 2.85% over the last quarter.

GNR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Global Natural Resources ETF holds 413K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 12.63% over the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

POSCO is a South Korean steel-making company headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

