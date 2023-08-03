POSCO Holdings Inc - ADR (PKX) Price Target Decreased by 7.11% to 133.31

The average one-year price target for POSCO Holdings Inc - ADR (NYSE:PKX) has been revised to 133.31 / share. This is an decrease of 7.11% from the prior estimate of 143.52 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -32.29 to a high of 342.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.24% from the latest reported closing price of 125.49 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in POSCO Holdings Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKX is 0.21%, an increase of 8.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 11,622K shares. The put/call ratio of PKX is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 895K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 17.90% over the last quarter.
Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 586K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 5.60% over the last quarter.
RWWM holds 531K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 41.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 10.72% over the last quarter.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 458K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing a decrease of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 4.43% over the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 450K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing a decrease of 51.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKX by 76.62% over the last quarter.
POSCO Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
POSCO is a South Korean steel-making company headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.
