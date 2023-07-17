POSCO Holdings Continue To Climb

(RTTNews) - POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an upsurge for the last several weeks. Currently, the stock is at its year-to-date high. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares of the steelmaker are at 93.56, up 8.16 percent from its previous close of $86.50 on a volume of 243,913.

