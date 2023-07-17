News & Insights

Markets

POSCO Holdings Continue To Climb

July 17, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an upsurge for the last several weeks. Currently, the stock is at its year-to-date high. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares of the steelmaker are at 93.56, up 8.16 percent from its previous close of $86.50 on a volume of 243,913.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PKX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.