POSCO Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PKX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of POSCO Holdings Inc (Symbol: PKX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.40, changing hands as low as $86.90 per share. POSCO Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKX's low point in its 52 week range is $58.46 per share, with $133.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.00.

