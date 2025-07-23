POSCO Enters Agreement to Supply Graphite Anodes for EV Batteries

POSCO’s PKX unit, POSCO Future M, has entered into an agreement with a battery company from Japan to supply natural graphite anode materials. PKX’s unit will produce the materials at its Sejong plant and supply them to the battery company for the manufacture of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Through this venture, POSCO is expanding itsglobal marketpresence. Although the partner, duration and scale of the agreement are not disclosed, the addition of a new customer helps diversify its customer base. POSCO Future M has been continually building expertise in the development of various natural graphite and artificial graphite anode materials tailored to the requirements of its customers. Its pursuit of commercializing silicon anode materials and forming a self-sufficient system for graphite ore and intermediate materials has been catching momentum in the global markets.

POSCO Future M is steadfast in establishing a supply chain covering everything from raw materials to material production. This is in response to supply-chain diversification efforts and trade regulations in countries including the United States and the European Union. POSCO Future M will progress to broaden its portfolio and introduce differentiated technology to enhance competitiveness in the industry.

