POSCO E&C's KRW 1.5T Thai LNG Deal Win Showcases Design Expertise

POSCO’s PKX unit POSCO E&C has landed a KRW 1.5 trillion contract for the Gulf MTP LNG Terminal project in Thailand, strengthening its foothold in the global LNG sector.



The company signed an agreement with Gulf Development in Bangkok to carry out a significant national infrastructure project. The scope includes building two 250,000 LNG storage tanks, unloading facilities and regasification systems capable of processing 8 million tons of LNG annually.



The Gulf MTP LNG Terminal, to be built in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate around 130 kilometers from Bangkok, represents Thailand’s first LNG terminal developed through a public-private partnership. The project is being jointly led by Gulf Development, a prominent private energy investor in Thailand, and PTT Tank Terminal, a subsidiary of the state-owned energy firm PTT.



Since 2002, POSCO E&C has executed more than 20 projects in Thailand, with its strong track record continuing to distinguish the company within the local construction industry.



This recent contract is especially noteworthy as POSCO E&C secured it amid intense competition from three major global firms based in Japan, China and Lebanon. The company’s extensive experience in executing LNG terminal projects, both within South Korea (in Gwangyang, Jeju Aewol and Samcheok) and abroad (including previous work in Thailand and Panama), was a key factor in winning the contract.



In the past year, shares of PKX have lost 19.8% compared with the industry’s 25% decline.



