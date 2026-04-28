POSCO Deepens India Push With JSW in Landmark Steel Plant Deal

POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX has announced a significant expansion plan through a joint venture with JSW Steel Limited to develop a large integrated steel manufacturing facility in India, highlighting a long-term strategy to strengthen its global competitiveness.

The two companies will form an equal partnership to establish a steel plant in Odisha with an initial capacity of about 6 million tons per annum of crude steel. The project represents a multi-billion-dollar investment and is designed as a fully integrated operation, covering processes from raw material handling and ironmaking to the production of finished steel products. The facility is expected to focus on high-grade steel for sectors such as automotive, infrastructure and advanced engineering.

This move allows POSCO to deepen its presence in India, a market experiencing strong growth in steel demand due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure expansion and industrial development. JSW Steel stands to benefit from POSCO’s advanced steelmaking technologies and operational expertise, which can help enhance product quality and expand into higher-value segments.

The selection of Odisha as the project site offers strategic advantages, including access to rich iron ore reserves, established logistics networks and a favorable policy environment for industrial investments. The initiative also signals POSCO’s renewed commitment to investing in India after earlier attempts in the region did not materialize.

The plant is expected to be developed over the long term, with production likely to begin in the next decade, as the project aims for completion by 2031. The joint venture reflects a calculated effort by POSCO to diversify its manufacturing base and secure future growth, while leveraging JSW Steel’s strong domestic presence to capture opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing steel markets.

Shares of PKX are up 53.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 2.6% growth.

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PKX Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PKX currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Conglomerates space are ITT Inc. ITT, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY and Sumitomo Corporation SSUMY. ITT, MITSY and SSUMY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITT’s current-year earnings is pegged at $7.9 per share, indicatingn a 17.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 2.97%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITSY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $37 per share, indicating an 8.1% year-over-year decrease. Shares of MITSY have gained 74.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSUMY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $3.05 per share, indicating a 0.3% year-over-year increase. Shares of SSUMY have gained 44.8% over the past year.

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POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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