POSCO Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PKX

In trading on Thursday, shares of POSCO (Symbol: PKX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.15, changing hands as high as $50.43 per share. POSCO shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKX's low point in its 52 week range is $41.14 per share, with $62.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.