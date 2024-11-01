POSCO Announces Q3 2024 Cash Dividend Payment

POSCO (PKX) has released an update.

POSCO Holdings Inc. has announced a cash dividend payment for the third quarter of 2024, with a dividend of 2,500 KRW per share, yielding 0.7%. The record date for the dividend is September 30, 2024, and the payment is scheduled for November 21, 2024. This move underscores POSCO’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

