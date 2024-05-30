News & Insights

Stocks
POSAF

POSaBIT Systems Delays Q1 Financial Report

May 30, 2024 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

POSaBIT Systems (TSE:PBIT) has released an update.

POSaBIT Systems Corporation has announced an expected delay in submitting its Q1 interim financial report for 2024, which was due by May 30, 2024, citing the late filing of its annual financials as the cause. The company plans to file the required documents by June 13, 2024, and is seeking a voluntary management cease trade order, which will limit trading by certain executives but not affect other shareholders. In the meantime, POSaBIT will issue bi-weekly updates to keep investors informed.

For further insights into TSE:PBIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

POSAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.