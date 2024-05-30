POSaBIT Systems Delays Q1 Financial Report

POSaBIT Systems (TSE:PBIT) has released an update.

POSaBIT Systems Corporation has announced an expected delay in submitting its Q1 interim financial report for 2024, which was due by May 30, 2024, citing the late filing of its annual financials as the cause. The company plans to file the required documents by June 13, 2024, and is seeking a voluntary management cease trade order, which will limit trading by certain executives but not affect other shareholders. In the meantime, POSaBIT will issue bi-weekly updates to keep investors informed.

For further insights into TSE:PBIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.