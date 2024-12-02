Porvair PLC Shares Voting Rights Update

Porvair (GB:PRV) has released an update.
Porvair PLC has announced that its total issued share capital consists of 46,496,553 ordinary shares, all with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interests in the company in line with regulatory requirements. Porvair specializes in filtration technology across aerospace, laboratory, and metal melt quality sectors.
