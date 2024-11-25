News & Insights

Porvair PLC Promotes Digital Communication for Shareholders

November 25, 2024 — 11:46 am EST

Porvair (GB:PRV) has released an update.

Porvair PLC is encouraging its shareholders to embrace electronic communications, aligning with its sustainability goals and enhancing communication efficiency. By opting for digital reports and notifications, shareholders can benefit from faster updates and reduced costs, while still having the option to request hard copies if desired. This initiative reflects Porvair’s commitment to modernizing shareholder interactions and minimizing environmental impact.

