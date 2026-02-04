Porvair (LSE:PRV) Price Target Increased by 22.60% to 982.60

The average one-year price target for Porvair (LSE:PRV) has been revised to 982.60 GBX / share. This is an increase of 22.60% from the prior estimate of 801.46 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 898.90 GBX to a high of 1,102.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.68% from the latest reported closing price of 872.00 GBX / share.

Porvair Maintains 0.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.70%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porvair. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRV is 0.09%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 314K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYOTX - Royce Micro-Cap Fund Investment Class holds 170K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RCMCX - Royce Capital Fund - Micro-Cap Portfolio Investment Class holds 74K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRV by 25.34% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 20.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRV by 22.30% over the last quarter.

