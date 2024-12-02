Porvair Director Increases Stake Signaling Market Confidence

Porvair (GB:PRV) has released an update.
Porvair, a specialist in filtration and environmental technology, has announced that Sheena Mackay, a Non-executive Director, recently purchased 2,956 ordinary shares at £6.728 each. This transaction increases her holding to less than 0.01% of the company’s issued share capital, signaling potential confidence in Porvair’s market prospects.
