Porvair Director Increases Stake Signaling Market Confidence

Porvair, a specialist in filtration and environmental technology, has announced that Sheena Mackay, a Non-executive Director, recently purchased 2,956 ordinary shares at £6.728 each. This transaction increases her holding to less than 0.01% of the company’s issued share capital, signaling potential confidence in Porvair’s market prospects.

